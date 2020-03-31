FCT Sets up Palliative Committee for the Vulnerable

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has announced the composition of the COVID-19 palliative committee to cater for the vulnerable in the city and the six area councils.

The FCT Minister, Mr. Muhammed Musa Bello announced the setting up of the committee last night after the meeting of the all agencies involved in the provision of services in the territory.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Aliyu Tijjani will head the committee to be supported by the chairmen of the six area councils, traditional rulers, NGOs and support groups.

President Muhammadu Buhari had imposed a curfew on the FCT and Ogun and Lagos states.

Bello vowed that the FCT will implement the President’s stay-at-home order banning movement by the residents of the territory by 100 per cent. The minister said all the entries and exit points of the FCT, including the satellite towns are manned by security operatives.

While enjoining all residents of the FCT to stay indoors and abide by all regulations of all health authorities, he vowed that security agents will arrest and prosecute the defaulters of the directive.