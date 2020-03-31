Family Offers N2m Reward for Information on Kidnapped Brother of Bauchi Gov

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The family of Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has offered N2million reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Alhaji Yaya Adamu Duguri, the governor’s elder brother, who was kidnapped recently in Bauchi metropolis.

The state Police Command disclosed that four gunmen armed with AK 47 rifles took away the victim from a tailor’s shop in Ungwar Jaki area of the state capital about 7.30p.m. last Wednesday.

The reward on information leading to his safe return was contained in a three-paragraph press statement signed by one Alhaji Adamu Barde, copies of which were made available to journalists.

The statement revealed that, “the family wishes to offer the sum of two million naira (N 2million) to whoever is willing to provide information leading to his safe return.”