SO&U Group Suspends Physical Business Operations

As the incidences of COVID-19 increase, one of Nigeria’s leading Integrated Marketing Communications Groups, SO&U has announced safety measures to protect its staff, clients and community. The company has announced the temporary suspension of operations at its Opebi and Ikeja GRA locations thus mandating its employees to activate a remote operation and service mode till further notice.

According to the Company’s Group Managing Director, Mr. Udeme Ufot, “ It is our collective responsibility to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and in line with this, the SO&U Group is encouraging its employees, clients and the general public to take precautions necessary to safeguard their health and that of others. “As a business, community and team, we hold firmly to faith and trust that united we will fight and beat the COVID-19 scourge. One of such measures we have immediately embraced is the global call for “Social Distancing” amongst other advisory measures by both the local and International Health Organisations even in our business operations.

“Following recent development in the spread of the dreaded virus, we have been constrained to activate our scenario two crisis response option to the health crisis, which is voluntary shutdown of our offices, and remote operations from home by all our staff except those who must absolutely be in the office.

“On Monday, 23rd March, we tested our business continuity systems and are confident of our capability to service our clients’ needs remotely from outside our offices without disruption.”

“We shall persevere through this challenge and believe that together we shall emerge from it with a deeper sense of purpose” he added.

The firm appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all clients and other stakeholders to ensure the success of the remote work mode even as the management team reaffirms their commitment to delivering top notch creative and communications services.

SO&U Group is one of Nigeria’s leading integrated marketing communications group comprising of SO&U Advertising, Maximedia Global, Soulcomms, Lucid AudioVisual, Vyrus Digital and Iris Exposures.