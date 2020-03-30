Military Orders Returning Personnel on Foreign Posting to Self-isolate

Begins burial plans for 29 fallen soldiers, officers

By Kingsley Nwezeh

Military authorities weekend ordered returning personnel on foreign missions, positing and training to immediately embark on self-isolation as soon as they arrive Nigeria.

It said the order is in compliance with the federal government’s directive requiring 14 days self-isolation for those on foreign trips.

This is coming as it commenced burial plans for 29 soldiers and officers killed during an ambush by insurgents in Gorgi in Borno State even as it said troops killed nine bandits, arrested 14, set ablaze houses of bandits and rescued 13 hostages in Zamfara State.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, the Coordinator, Directorate of Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said military personnel engaged overseas were ordered to self-isolate for 14 days.

“It is one of the directives given to the services and everybody in overseas engagement. They took the advice and self-isolated. Now, it is an order.

“Our stand is that once you come back, you will go on self-isolation. We have complied with federal government’s directives and we have passed it to the services”, he said.

On burial plans for the fallen soldiers, he said the military’s burial tradition entails according fallen officers “a benevolent and befitting burial” after the next of kins are contacted, saying “our burial procedure is in our professionalism”.

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji killed nine bandits in Zamfara State and rescued 12 hostages.

A war update issued by the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO) said the troops released 12 kidnapped civilians by the bandits, including the District Head of Wuya, who was kidnapped a week earlier while the victims have been united with their families.

“Also, in other clearance operations conducted at Gidan Usman, Gidan Babagoji, Gadauna, Gidan Janari, Kekuwaje, Gidan Sarki, Gardi and Bingi all in Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, troops killed nine bandits and arrested 14 as well as 13 houses of the bandits were cleared and set ablaze by troops”, it said.