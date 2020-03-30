Forum Provides Certainty for Investors in Uncertain Market Conditions

Fine and Country West Africa’s annual Refined Investor Series, has provided smart investors the compass for strategic opportunities in Nigeria’s real estate market.

The Refined Investor Series held recently in Lagos with the theme: FOCUS 2020: The State of the Nigerian Real Estate Market. The Refined Investor Series, reputed for high level conversations also well attended by astute business leaders and investors- this year was different as Fine & Country West Africa collaborated with PwC and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie as knowledge partners to execute what has been described as one of the most anticipated & insightful Real Estate events for the upper quartile market in Nigeria.

This year’s edition took a multi-dimensional approach to point smart investors to strategic opportunities in the market cycle as well as guide them through efficient visioning, planning, and management of their real estate investments. Fine and Country West Africa led conversations addressing the current state of the real estate market, regulatory updates, challenges, opportunities, new growth areas and the focus for the year 2020 with a vast contribution from our multi-sector speakers from the marketing, legal, taxation, and financial perspectives.

The State of the Nigerian Real Estate Market report was unveiled at the Refined Investor Series, in what many investors and business leaders described as a carefully curated Report by Fine and Country West Africa with contribution from PwC and Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie. The report captures economic data for the sole purpose of reviewing the performance of market forces in the industry and to act as a guide to astute investors.

The first panel session was made up of multi sector professionals like Dr. Andrew S. Nevin PhD (Partner – West Africa Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist, PwC), Mrs Lolade Ososami (Partner, Udo Udoma & Belo-Osagie), Mr. Olawale Opayinka (CEO, Eko Development) and was moderated by Mrs Udo Okonjo (CEO/Chairperson, Fine and Country West Africa).

The objective of this intricate mix of panelists was to critically evaluate the current state of the Nigerian real estate market & extract lessons around financial risks, the changes in taxation policies, the objectives of the investor in a changing market, the role of government and policy making in land and urban regulations, the need for innovation in the real estate sector.

The CEO/Chairperson of Fine & Country West Africa noted in her keynote speech on inspiring investor confidence, that market comes in circles and for each circle there is a right strategy to adopt. It is only when one continues to implement the same strategy and expect different outcomes that we create stagnation. She further stated the objective of this year’s Refined Investor Series 2020 was to lay the roadmap to develop a strategic framework to enable investors and professionals create new strategies, fill in the gap and address the areas that have not worked.

One on our knowledge partner for the Refined Investor Series, PriceWaterCoopers presented a keynote address by Dr. Andrew S. Nevin PhD (Partner – West Africa Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist, PwC) who gave an insightful presentation on some ways to unlock the diaspora market. He said in his speech that Nigerians needs to invest in Nigeria to grow the economy and to inspire confidence in foreigners. International investors will not invest in Nigeria unless Nigerians start investing in Nigeria.

The 2nd panel discussion featured top experts such as Linda Tobi-Isiekwena, Partner, Molan Solicitors, Obi Nwogugu, Principal Partner, Africa Capital Alliance, Peter Aleogena, Managing Partner, Prestige Capital Limited and was moderated Esiri Agbeyi, Partner, PwC.

The panel explored a deep dive into structuring real estate deals and the intricacies for ensuring optimal returns for every real estate project. With a thorough market evaluation and scenarios, the panelists shared tips and key points an investor to pay attention to, in order to achieve optimal returns on investment.

The panel discussions were also enlivened and enriched diverse contributions and perspectives from a wide-mix of our audience of top real estate experts, industry leaders and professionals.

Look out date for the annual Refined Investor Series 2021.