Curfew: Prices of Goods Soar, as Ekiti Residents Resort to Panic Buying

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The prices of goods have skyrocketed in Ekiti State following the declaration of a 14-day total lockdown of the state to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The order, which will take effect from Tuesday and lasts till April 14, has also forced residents to engage in panic buying, thereby prompting the sellers to hike their prices.

Fayemi had on Sunday announced the directive, which will force the residents to observe self isolation for 14 days with total restriction, except those on essential duties.

Since Sunday, prices of goods like pepper, tomato, fish, rice, meat and other essential commodities have soared, as residents rushed to buy the commodities and stock their homes while the restriction lasts.

A bag of rice that was sold for between 17,000 and 17,500 has risen to between N19,500 and N20,000, while a fish that went for N400 per one now sells for N600.

The costs of soup ingredients experienced the worst case scenario, as all their prices have gone up while the transport fare was also not left out.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial district, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, has appealed to Ekiti residents to comply with the order in their own interest.

Olujimi expressed support for the Ekiti State Government’s dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed to prevent further spread of coronavirus in the state.

Olujimi, in her solidarity message to the people of the state on Monday, while distributing palliative materials to government health centres, motor parks, palaces and other strategic locations across the state, said: “As government imposes a curfew, I want to ask our people to comply strictly with the dictates of government, adhere to proper hygiene, wash hands every time and maintain social distancing.”

Items distributed included hand sanitizers, anti-bacteria soaps, anti-virus/bacteria soaked wipes and copies of educational handbills among other relief materials.

Olujimi said: “This is beyond political affiliation, it is about life. Hence, to maintain a decease free environment, the order is necessary and mandatory. To help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Ekiti and protect our friends, neighbours and vulnerable populations, please stay at home.”