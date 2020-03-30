COVID-19: Paga Introduces Measures to Reduce Cash Handling

By Chinedu Eze

Following the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Paga has announced measures it has taken to reduce cash handling in the country.

Paga founder and Group CEO, Tayo Oviosu said at the weekend in Lagos that the company has made adjustments to its fees, with the aim to help slow the spread of the virus by reducing cash handling in Nigeria.

According to him, Paga has adjusted its transaction fees for instore merchant payments and money transfers.

During this time, merchants can save on transaction fees by accepting payments with Paga for Zero fees. Customers can send money for free if sending to anyone using the recipient’s phone number or email address versus a bank account. Additionally, customers sending money to bank accounts also enjoy free money transfers for amounts below N5,000.

The company also announced its innovative payment collections page available to all Paga customers – JustPaga.me.

It explained that all Paga customers are eligible to get a free customised web page they can send out to collect money from anyone who owes them. People paying can pay using their bank cards or Paga account.

The company is taking these actions in response to the cases of Coronavirus recorded in the past week and the need to reduce handling cash as a way to slow the spread of the virus.

“During this period, we understand that people are experiencing a range of difficulties as they try to minimise the risk of exposure. Using mobile money on Paga is the best way to transact without needing physical cash.

“You can link multiple banks and transact from one place or load cash into the wallet. Your cash is always available to you anytime, anywhere. We are pleased to support by proactively adjusting our fees to help Nigerians navigate the challenges and uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus,” Oviosu said.

In addition, Paga said it has decided to have its employees work remotely and also taken steps to implement social distancing in the few cases where remote work is currently not feasible.

The company said it has a team of over 500 employees based in Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

“We made the decision for our employees to work remotely to protect them, our communities, and do our part to flatten the curve of spread. During this time, our business will continue as usual and we have measures in place to provide even quality service” Oviosu added.