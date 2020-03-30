Breaking: Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, Tests Positive for COVID-19

By Rebecca Ejiforma in Lagos and Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Governor of Ogun State, Seyi Makinde, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Makinde in a series of tweets Monday said: “I just received my COVID-19 confirmation test result. It is positive. I am asymptomatic and will continue to self-isolate.

“l have designated the former Chief Medical Director of the University College, lbadan, Prof Temitope Alonge to head the COVID-19 Task Force while I recover fully.

“Please continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID19 Task Force. Stay home. stay safe.” he added.

According to Makinde, the dusk to dawn curfew – from 7pm to 6am has taken effect from Monday.

He instructed: “No gatherings of more than 10 people should be held anywhere in Oyo state from tonight. Sunday, March 29, 2020. All markets will be closed except those selling perishable food items”.

He added that inter-state transportation into and out of the state has been suspended from tonight, Sunday March 29, 2020. “Except vehicles carrying food items, medical, pharmaceutical and petroleum products. All measures will be reviewed on a weekly basis”.

He pleaded with citizens, however, to continue to comply with all the directives from the COVID-19 Task Force. “Stay home. stay safe”.

“Please stay safe. Follow the proper hygienic practices. Wash your hands regularly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser also practising social distancing,” he advised.

Makinde is the third governor to test positive for the virus. Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and his Kaduna State counterpart, Malam Nasir El-rufai, had earlier tested positive.