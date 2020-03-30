Afrinvest Adopts Safety Measures

Afrinvest West Africa Limited said it has introduced all recommended safety measures in the fight against the COVID-19.

The investment bank pointed out that the outbreak of pathogen has caused a global health pandemic that has caused widespread uncertainty while pushing global healthcare resources to near breaking point. It noted that as governments world over take steps to implement measures to contain the spread, “we would like to share with you what we are doing to ensure the safety of our employees and clients while maintaining our quality of service.”

“With the announcement of the index case, we took precautionary measures by sharing safety tips with all our teams and mandating temperature scans and use of hand sanitisers to gain entry into all our locations in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Onitsha.

“Following the announcement by the Lagos State Government limiting public gatherings to no more than 50 persons (or 20 for religious gatherings), we activated our Business Continuity Plan, part of which included implementing Remote Work on Friday, March 21, 2020.

“All teams across our four locations worked remotely on that day. The test was successful and we are confident of our ability to deliver quality and uninterrupted service to you at all times,” it added.

The financial advisory firm said its digital channels have also been upgraded to make it easy for clients to invest and monitor their investments seamlessly