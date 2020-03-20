NECA Calls for Total Removal of Subsidy

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has called on the federal government to totally eradicate the subsidy regime in whatever form on petroleum products as well as the economy in general.

NECA made the call as it commended the federal government on the recent reduction in the price petrol, which it described as a welcomed development.

Speaking in Abuja thursday, the Director-General of NECA, Dr. Timothy Olawale, said: “Government should address the issue of subsidy and ensure its total eradication. Energy consumption subsidy is any policy by the government aimed at reducing the price of energy consumed by citizens relative to what the price would have been in the absence of such policy.

“The regulated price arguably will reduce the consumer price index (CPI) and make it easy to regulate the level of inflation. But subsidy often leads to increased demand for petrol due to over use and waste arising from reduced price of the product, creating unnecessary shortage of supply.”

Olawale advised the government “to allow the international price of crude oil to determine the prices of petrol in Nigeria. Also, the template should be flexible to accommodate changes as it might occur.”

He said the price of petrol and other petroleum products could have been much lower if a flexible pricing template had been followed and rigorously applied.

The director-general also urged the federal government to provide leadership and direction in diversifying the economy because the country could not hinge its destiny on the price of a commodity in which it had no control on its pricing.

“It is time to deliberately create a roadmap for a rapid diversification of the economy away from oil. We need actions! The government needs to create avenues for more economic activities to happen like diversifying the tax revenue of the government beyond oil,” he said.

Olawale also cautioned that the shortfall in oil prices should not be a licence to further mortgage the future of the country with borrowing, especially now that the budget is struggling under the weight of debt service.