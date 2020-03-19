Sterling Bank Partners HEI on Relief for Accident Victims

Nume Ekeghe

Sterling Bank has partnered with Health Emergency Initiative (HEI) to provide emergency medical assistance to accident and emergency patients in public health institutions.

The collaboration would also entail that the bank would be assisting destitutes in public hospitals for treatment not exceeding N20,000 as well as provide training to address the public apathy in pre-hospital emergency care, stimulate public interest and also close the emergency response skill gap.

Speaking at press briefing in Lagos on Tuesday, the Divisional Head, Health & Education Sterling Bank, Mr. Obinna Ukachukwu, said the collaboration was dear to the bank in its bid at solving a social issue in the country.

He said: “This partnership is a direct focus on health and transport and we are looking at how we can work with HEI to improve emergency response in Nigeria which is critical because the first hour from an accident actually determines if a person is going to live or die or suffer a permanent life disability.”

“We are committed to aiding emergency response on the road or payments to hospitals when they need to take care of people in emergencies. We are committed to contribution our real quota to ensuring this initiative work.”

On his part, the Executive Director HEI, Mr. Paschal Achunine said the collaboration was aimed at providing timely response to healthcare.

“This collaboration is also creating a first respondents brigade such that all over the country and in every space, neighborhood and office there would persons who have the capacity to administer CPR and other first aid skills and this is a partnership to bring systemic change.”

Furthermore, the Commissioner of health Lagos state, Prof. Akin Abayomi who was represented by Projects Manager, Ministry of Health, Lagos state, Mrs. Yemi Caxton applauded the collaboration for pledging to providing relief for accident victims and urged other corpoprtaes to follow suit.

She said: “This fund would complement the effort of the government in providing emergency care to accident victims. It is essential that patients particularly victims of accidents and other emergencies who are taken to our hospitals should not be stranded for lack of funds.”