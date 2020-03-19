Sokoto Suspends Trade and Exhibition Fair

The Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Wednesday suspended official flag off of the 11th Sokoto National Trade and Exhibition fair 2020 for the fear of COVID-19.

Briefing journalists at the Trade Fair Centre in Old Airport in Sokoto, the state Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Alhaji Bashir Gidado said in view of the recent happening in the country, Tambuwal has suspended the flag off of the fair.

“If you could recall, the federal government yesterday announced the suspension of the National Sport Festival scheduled to hold in Edo State; also the National Youth Service Corps this morning shut down orientation camp nationwide,” he said.

Gidado regretted the inconvenience the suspension might cause the participants, stressing that the state has to take stringent preventive measure to cushion the effects of spreading the virus.

According to the commissioner , those that came from far to exhibit the goods can continue as government has put some measure to search and check anybody that would enter the fair centre.

“We have deployed medical personnel with thermometer and other medical equipment to check anybody that would enter the fair centre,” he stated.