Software Expert Promotes New Programming Language in Nigeria

The newly inaugurated chairperson, Python Nigeria Community, Pius Okigbo, has expressed assurance to promote partnership for Python Nigeria Community in order to promote the usage of the python programming language.

Okigbo, who gave the promise during the inauguration of the executive members of the company in Lagos recently, said he was ready to promote the new programming language called Python, in the Python Nigerian Community.

“Partnensrship is a very important platform to communicate, grow your community in order to achieve the organisation’s aims and objectives. Without a strong partnership, we can’t go anywhere. I can bring the wealth of my experience and contacts in the software industry in order to deliver top rated services in the country. That is the value I can bring here. I can also leverage on my contacts as the chairperson of this organisation. In terms of visibility, the social media is very strong. So we will explore our social media footprint and see how we can extend our goals,” he said.

The immediate Chairperson, Python Nigeria, Kelvin Oyanna, called for partnership in popularising the usage of python language due to its immense opportunities.

He noted that the company was basically about developing people with skills to solve problems in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“We need partnership with organisations that will be able to train people because we don’t make money. Python Nigeria is basically creating that platform to people to be equipped with skills in solving problems. It is all about talent development.

“Python Nigeria is a community for everyone. If you are interested in anything technology, you will be welcomed. We give them the platform to do their jobs. At the end of the day, we have everyone coming from any sector,” Oyanna said.

He explained that there was no segregation of Internet of Things (IoTs) developers, adding that there is inclusion of Data analysts, Engineers and so many others.

Speaking also, one of the founding members of Python Nigeria , Chukwudi Nwachukwu, harped on the need for globalising Python software programming language because of the opportunities that abound.

He said the Python community is present in all the states in the country but more prominent in Lagos.

“We are trying to make python as a programming language, popular in schools because if it is put to use in several places, it will give room for more opportunities. The company witnessed presence nationwide, but huge in Python Ibadan, python Abia, among other cities,” Nwachukwu said.