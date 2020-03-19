Oshiomhole Commends Buhari on Reduction of Petrol Price

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a reduction in the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125 per litre.

He said that without a doubt, it was a measure of the administration’s responsiveness to the need for accountability in public finance management and openness in governance.

Oshiomhole, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, described the president’s decision as a product of a progressive mind driving the machinery of a responsive, responsible and compassionate government.

He said: “On behalf of the National Working Committee of our great party, the APC, I commend our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari, on his decision, which received the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), to reduce the pump price of petrol from N145 to N125 per litre.

“This clearly shows how progressive-minded the APC administration under President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership is.

“It is also indicative of how compassionate the administration is in the desire and effort to align with the current global economic realities foisted on us by the fall in crude oil prices.”

Oshiomhole noted that it was instructive that since there is a crash in global crude oil prices, the APC-led federal government ensured that it did not toe the path of some previous administrations by not responding to the obvious direct effects of the crash.