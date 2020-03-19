NPFL: Plateau Maintain Lead as LMC Suspends League Till Further Notice

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Plateau United maintained their four-point advantage at the end of Match-day 25 with Rivers United and Lobi Stars in second and third spots on the log respectively.

The Jos team defeated Kwara United 2-1 to stay in the lead.

The Pride of Rivers States also won at home with three unreplied goals against visiting Warri Wolves in Port Harcourt. Lobi managed a 1-0 victory against FC IfeanyiUbah.

Kano Pillars’ loss in Bauchi drags them down from No 4 to seventh place as they are overtaken by Rangers (fourth), Enyimba (fifth) and Akwa United (sixth).

Wikki Tourists leapt out of the drop zone where Nasarawa United now find themselves along with Jigawa Golden Stars, Kwara United and base side Adamawa United.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian top flight League has been put on hold due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The League Management Company (LMC) confirmed the suspension on its official Twitter handle last night.

“#NPFL20 has been suspended till further notice in line with global health preventive protocol against the Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the tweet announced.

All major leagues around the world have been on hold since the outbreak of COVID-19. Some initially started to play behind closed gates but positive tests of several players led to the postponement in Italy, Spain, England and in other European countries and the Americas.

MATCH DAY 25

Adamawa 0-2 Enyimba

Rivers Utd 3-0 W’Wolves

Wikki 1-0 Kano Pillars

Plateau Utd 2-1 Kwara Utd

Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland

Lobi Stars 1-0 IfeanyiUbah

Nasarawa 0-0 Akwa Utd

Sunshine 1-2 Katsina Utd

MFM 2-1 Abia Warriors

Dakkada FC 2-3 Rangers