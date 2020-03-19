Muslim Group Suspends Mosque Activities over Coronavirus

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The National Secretariat of the Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria has suspended activities at its Mosques nationwide with immediate effect due to health concerns caused by the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

A statement issued on Thursday by the group’s National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Sola Hassan, said that all weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to fifty people has been put on hold.

The statement reads: “The National Executive Council, The Trustees and the National Council of Missioners , with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility, hereby announce the suspension of all Mosque activities particularly weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to fifty people”.

The statement titled, ‘Suspension of Mosque activities due to Coronavirus (COVID-19)” said that the suspension of activities shall take effect immediately until further notice.

Ansar ud deen Society said “the decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel corona virus(COVID-19) and Fatwa by World Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life’, ‘prevention of harm’, and ‘proactive response to impending danger”.

The society said that it shall abide by government recommendations and update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension decision.

“We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and it is in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

“We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their morning and evening Adhkar.

May Allah have mercy on the ummah, the entire community and humanity in general”, it said.