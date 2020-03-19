Inadequate Sleep is Associated with Cancer Risk, Expert Tells Nigerians

Martins Ifijeh

The Group Managing Director, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi has stated that inadequate sleep is associated with risk of cancer, and that there is a relationship between premature cell aging and poor sleep.

Addressing journalists during the Vitafoam 2020 World Sleep Day in Lagos recently, he called on the governments at all tiers to address the impact of road construction on stress and embark on massive national awareness on the benefits of adequate sleep.

He also warned Nigerians against the dangers of inadequate sleep at any stage of human development.

He said: “We are committed to producing quality and innovative products that will support sleep and we will continue to support World Sleep Day in creating sleep awareness to enable Nigerians achieve a good night’s sleep that can lead to better lives for themselves impacting positively our beloved country Nigeria and planet earth as whole.

“Our mattresses are carefully designed to support your back and spine, ensuring no pressure points is created in your neck, shoulders, and hips. They adapt to the shape of your body regardless of your sleeping position to give you that maximum comfort.

“The theme of this year’s World Sleep Day is Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet.The focus is to bring attention to the many burdens of sleep problems, as well as the importance of a healthy sleep.

“Man is the only mammal that willingly delays sleep and sleep is something all humans require in maintaining a good healthy and living a balanced lifestyle,” said Adeniyi.

Corroborating, the guest speaker and Physiotherapist, Mrs Modupe Adesanya who spoke extensively on World Sleep Day explained that our life partly depended on the quality and quantity of sleep as lack of sleep can lead to psychiatric problem.

According to her everyone must address the issue of sleep pattern and the type of food consumed and time of consumption can affect sleep.

Adeniyi noted that normal sleep enhanced rest in order to face the challenges of the next day, helps to reinforce our memory and learning ability, repairs the cells of our body and boost optimal functioning both physically and psychologically.

“There are a lot of factors considered in getting a good night sleep, and this includes comfort, stress level, room temperature. To get the perfect night sleep leading to a restful slumber, we have to start from the basics which are getting the right mattress,” said Adeniyi.