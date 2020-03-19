FG to Prioritise Healthcare Delivery in Niger Delta

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has assured the people of Niger Delta region of its preparedness to accord priority attention to the healthcare of the citizens of the region.

The Minister of State for Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Omotayo Alasoadura, gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, in Owerri, the state capital.

Speaking with the Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, who represented the governor, the minister said the purpose of the visit was to provide medical outreach and enlightenment campaign for women/youths on HIV/AIDS to the people of Mmabu, Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

A statement issued by the Head (Press and Public Relation) in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Deworitshe Patricia, quoted the minister as saying that the enlightenment programme organised by the ministry in collaboration with the health care mission was specifically designed to address pressing health issues of the rural communities.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was concerned about the welfare of the people of the region, and would like to restate the federal government desire to ensure that the people of the region enjoy basic healthcare, adding that the federal government has made healthcare a priority in its developmental plans for the region.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olusade Adesola, represented by the Director, Community Development and Education, Mrs. Lauren Briade, said the health intervention plan was in line with the federal government Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations for member nations to commemorate World AIDS Day on December 1; World Malaria Day on April 25, and World Cancer Day on February 4 annually.

According to the Adesola, these days are marked to create awareness about the disease and provide professional advice and information on the prevention and treatable measures to the people.

He noted that the ministry’s medical outreach programme was designed with dimensional objectives to bring healthcare services to the door steps of the people of the Niger Delta region and also provide free consultations, drugs/ medications and referrals where necessary.

In his remarks the Imo State Deputy Governor, Njoku, expressed his gratitude to the president for his great concern for the happenings and the people of the Niger Delta region, and thanked the ministry for organising an enlightenment programme for the people of Mmahu, Ohaji/Egebma Local Government Area.

Njoku, however, pleaded with the ministry to provide social amenities to the oil-producing communities as he is concerned about the plight of the people, especially on the poor infrastructure in the region.