Elegbeleye Hails FG’s Decision to Postpone National Sports Festival

Former Director General of National Sports Commission Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye has hailed the US decision of the Federal Government to suspend the National Sports Festival that supposed to commence in Edo State this Sunday.

Elegbeleye who had earlier advocated for cancellation of the Sports Festival was happy that the Nigerian government took the right decision to call off the Festival to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease that have ravaged the world recently.

According to him, “the whole world is taking precautionary measures as regards the menace of deadly coronavirus disease, so Nigeria cannot afford to be careless. I say Kudos to the Federal Government for suspending the National Sports Festival to avoid the spread of the dreaded disease.

“It was in the best interest of the Nigerian youths. This is not thep best of times to assemble large number of sports men and women when the world is fighting the menace of coronavirus disease. So Nigeria cannot pretend not to know what is happening globally.

“I also equally support the idea of suspending all sports related activities for now until there is a vaccine to take care of coronavirus we should not be involved in gatherings that can help spread the disease. The government has done the best thing by postponing the National Sports Festival “, Elegbeleye disclosed.