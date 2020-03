By Olawale Ajimotokan

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, has directed the closure of all public schools in the Territory in the light of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

The closure takes offect from March 20, 2020.

The minister has also ordered all social and religious activities to be restricted. Shopping malls and other large business premises without sanitisers and safety measures are to be shut down immediately.

More to follow …