Airtel Introduces New Cash Reward System for Customers

Airtel has introduced a new cash reward system where every of its customers stands a chance of winning cash reward through the “AirtelThanks” programme.

The AirtelThanks rewards customers with multiple tiered service benefits which include invites to special events, birthday appreciation gifts, priority service access, personalised relationship management, among other benefits.

The Cash Token Rewards is being offered as a new feature in the AirtelThanks programme. Customers are now eligible for cash tokens that can be used to buy airtime and data as well as make purchases across 300 merchants.

Each CashToken offered means guaranteed cash-back and automatic qualification for the National CashToken draw with a chance to win from N5,000 to N100 million weekly.

The CashToken Reward scheme is aimed at giving Airtel customers the opportunity to earn cash back rather than just airtime and data bonuses, making the company the first telco to offer customers such reward. Airtel has stepped up the game as airtime bonuses alone are now behind the times.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Commercial Officer, Airtel Nigeria, Dinesh Balsingh, said: “AirtelThanks is a programme that reflects the true DNA of Airtel Nigeria as it places the customer ahead of other stakeholders.

“As a customer-centric organisation, we are committed to exploring opportunities and bespoke programs that will reward and honour our most important stakeholder, the customer. It is our belief that the CashToken initiative is a testament to our positioning as the preferred network for telecoms consumers in Nigeria.

“At Airtel Nigeria, we will not rest on our laurels, we will continue to go the extra mile to reward, appreciate and delight our customers.”