AFA Sports Becomes Official Apparel Sponsor of Ghana Basketball

AFA Sports has signed on the Ghana Basketball Association to be the official apparel sponsor for the men and women’s basketball teams. AFA Sports continues its support of African teams and leads the way in Africa’s sports apparel market. The brand is staying true to their support of grassroots communities through the support of local and national teams.

“This partnership is milestone collaboration because the Ghana basketball teams have immense potential and talent to become a basketball powerhouse in Africa. It is also a step ahead for AFA in our standing collaborations and empowerment of African athletes,” the CEO of AFA Sports, Ugo Udezue, says.

The president of Ghana Basketball Association Iddrisu Gamel Ayambire remarked on the fruitful collaboration by assuring that AFA is the best to handle the task of providing quality apparel to the team and help in the task of building grassroots basketball in Ghana.

“This collaboration is the best we’ve had in years and it’s a win-win for both organizations. Ghana Basketball Association will take advantage of this partnership to propel us forward in becoming a leading basketball organization in Africa.”

Community is at the core of AFA’s brand. The company, which started operations in 2017, started with a quest to empower local communities and athletes. AFA Sports is the official apparel sponsor of the Nigerian Women’s Basketball Team and has supported the team through their 2 time Afrobasketball win and earning a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

AFA Sports has also supported the Nigerian Parapowerlifting team in their efforts to become world champions.

Ugo Udezue, CEO and Co-founder of AFA Sports has dedicated his 17 year long career to the advancement of athletes in the industry, first as an ex-NBA agent and then as the CEO of various sporting companies. He came back to his country, Nigeria to focus on the growing potential in the sporting industry.

“We hope to keep adding value to the system and also show the world the greatness Africans have to offer through our community engagement.”

AFA Sports in partnership with Ghana Basketball Association intends to grow and solidify the Ghana basketball team to be among the top ranking basketball teams in the world.