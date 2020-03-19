ActionAid Nigeria Calls for Acceleration of Gender Equality

By Ugo Aliogo

In line with the 2020 International Women’s Day 2020, ActionAid Nigeria, has called on Nigerian women and the federal government to rise up to the task of accelerating gender equality in the country, in furtherance of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women globally.

According to a statement made available to THISDAY, the Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, said the 2020 International Women’s Day marked 25 years since the Fourth World Conference for Women and the Beijing Platform for Action.

She stated that although some progress has been made, real change has been slow for most women and girls in the country because of several obstacles, they face in law and culture, which predisposes them to multiple forms of violence at home and in public spaces.

Obi, further said women suffer the burden of unpaid care and domestic work and remain the face of poverty in Nigeria.

She appealed to the federal government to fast-track the reduction of women’s labour by working towards the provision of gender responsive public services in recognition of women’s contribution to economy and national development.

“We also implore all Nigerian Women to take action individually and collectively because our individual and collective actions, conversations, behaviors and mindsets can have an impact on our larger society. Together, we can actively choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions, improve situations and celebrate women’s achievements. Gender Equality is the responsibility of every Nigerian woman, and the earlier we all take up this challenge, the faster our progress as a nation will be.

“As we commemorate today, we call on all women groups to start raising a new generation of young women advocates who will remain torchbearers for the struggle. We implore Nigerian women never to stay quiet in the face of oppression and discrimination as experienced recently in Cross River state where Akon Ikpeme was denied the rightful position of substantive Chief Judge based on her state of Origin. The constructive reaction of Nigerian women groups over the case is commendable and should be emulated.

“We also urge government at all levels to regulate, subsidise or provide public transport; promote laws and public campaigns to eliminate discrimination and violence against women and girls; we welcome Government’s commitments to gender equality, but we need to see this translated into investment in public services that account for everybody’s needs.

“Governments should ensure that women participate equally and meaningfully in all processes around designing, legislating and budgeting, not just for their safety but for national development,” she added.