NWFL Postpones Kick-off of 2019/2020 Women Premier League

The Management Committee of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL), headed by Aisha Falode, has announced the postponement of the official kick-off of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Women Premier League following the failure of 12 out of the 16 participating teams to comply with re-requisite regulations leading to the league kick off.

According to a statement signed Tuesday in Abuja by the Chief Operating Officer of the NWFL, Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman, the 12 clubs failed to submit evidence of up-to-date payments of players’ wages and also failed to submit reports of comprehensive medical test on each of the registered players.

Abdulrahman noted: “There is no way we can start a new season without the clubs offsetting owed salaries of players so as to start the new season on a clean slate.”

He added: “With the present situation in the Nigerian football league, where medical certification of players has become an integral part of football administration in the country, we cannot turn a blind eye on this. The reason we had no choice than to insist on the medical certification of each of the players registered for the new season.”

Dr. Ayo Abdulrahman said in the statement: “We are constraint to postpone the 2019/2020 Nigeria Women Premier League kick-off owing to registration irregularities by some of the clubs.

“The irregularities range from refusal of some clubs to submit evidence of payment of players’ wages and completion of the comprehensive medical reports.

“The clubs affected are: Ibom Angels, Pelican Stars of Calabar, FC Robo Queens of Lagos, Dream Stars of Lagos, Heartland Queens of Owerri and Royal Queens FC.

“Others include: Abia Angels FC, Adamawa Queens, Confluence Queens FC of Lokoja, Sunshine Queens of Akure, Osun Babes of Osogbo and Delta Queens of Asaba.

“In view of the inadequacies, the kick-off of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Women Premier League has been postponed by one week, to provide the opportunity for the defaulting clubs to meet up with the registration requirements.

“Therefore, the 2019/2020 Women Premier League will now kick-off on March 25th, 2020.”