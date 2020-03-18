Man Utd to Offer Ighalo Initial Weekly Deal

Odion Ighalo points to the sky in his usual ways of giving the credit for his goal to God. He specially dedicated his first goal for Manchester United to his late elder sister, Mary.

Manchester United are set to offer Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo, an initial weekly contract in the summer as a prelude to a permanent deal later amid the coronavirus outbreak which has disrupted the 2019/2020 Premier League schedule.

Ighalo is currently on loan at United after arriving from Chinese Super League side, Shanghai Shenhua in January on a six-month deal which is set to expire in June.

And with the Red Devils unsure when top-flight action will resume in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is need to keep Ighalo beyond June 30 when his loan deal will expire.

A report by UK’s Sportsmole.co.uk News, Old Trafford has reveal that United are looking to keep Ighalo tied down beyond June 30 by offering him contract extensions on a weekly basis.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer recently expressed United’s interest in signing the Nigerian striker on a permanent basis.

Shanghai Shenhua have already set a fee of £15million for United to be able to sign the player on a permanent basis.

The weekly contract being offered by United is expected to serve as a precursor to going all the way to sign Ighalo on a permanent basis ahead of next season.

United are also poised to offer the out-of-contract duo of Angel Gomes and Nemanja Matic same weekly contracts to tie them down beyond June 30.