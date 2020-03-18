FSTCY Principal Pledges Improved Staff, Student Performance, Holds 49th Inter-house Sports

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

The Principal, Federal Science and Technical College (FSTC) Yaba, Lagos, Omada David has announced plans to enhance the quality of staff and students’ performance, as well as welfare be organising series of capacity building workshops in the school.

The principal in a chat with journalists at the school’s 49th annual inter-house sports competition, also announced that the college is currently in collaboration with industry partners that are helping in upgrading machines and equipment, “and with time, before the end of this year, we will have more and we will be able to improve on our training and the quality of services.

“We are also expecting that the federal government, in collaboration with the World Bank will soon move in to assist us in the area of skills development,” he said.

According to him, being an old institution and with the increasing number of students, the school is confronted with the Challenges of decaying infrastructures and inadequate teachers especially in trade areas, adding that the school needs more hostels and classrooms. “We thank the federal government for providing funds for the renovation of the existing hostels and classrooms, but we need more of them.”

While highlighting the importance of sports, David said: “It promotes a life of wellness, which encourages sound minds in healthy bodies. Sports is highly rewarding to our youths. It helps them to direct excess energies to useful and benefitting activities.”

He added that inter-house sports competition gives students the opportunity to engage in sporting activities that impact positively on their health and social interaction, in spite of diversities in their potential and individual abilities. “Through our annual inter-house sports competition, hidden and budding talents are discovered among our students and we shall stop at nothing to nurture and bring these talents to limelight.”

In her remarks, the Director, Science and Technology Education, Federal Ministry of Education, Mrs. Elizabeth Adedigba advised the students to be focused and ready to work diligently to achieve their set goals and the purpose for which they are in school.

“Your school is a technical college where a high premium is placed on skills acquisition. To acquire these skills, be ready to undertake tasks that are difficult. Unless you try to do something beyond what you have known already, you cannot grow. Difficult tasks, situations, projects and assignments are the impetus of success in life,” she said.

On his part, the PTA Chairman of the school, Mr. Olisa Anene said the association has put some measures in place and has continued to educate students on the need to maintain personal hygiene, so as to avoid any infection.

According to him, considering the fact that the school is close to the place where the index case of Coronavirus was kept, the management had constant interactions with the ministry of health, asked a lot of questions even from parents that are medical doctors. “We also informed parents to come and give the students hand sanitizers, which they all have in their bags.

“We also provided wash hand basins all over the college so that the students can easily wash their hands. We are still monitoring the situation in the country.”

Anene, who reiterated that the school’s major challenges are inadequate classrooms and hostels, said the compound is already choked up with buildings, so going vertical will help the environment.” He recalled that the PTA recently constructed a three-floor hostel for girls and that henceforth new buildings in the school will be high-rise to manage the available space.