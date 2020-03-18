COVID19: Sanwo-Olu to Revamp PHCs, General Hospitals

Rebecca Ejifoma

The governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has concluded plans to revamp healthcare facilities and structure in the state starting with primary healthcare centres and at least four general hospitals.

The governor said this at the 34th Healthcare anniversary on, “Improving Health with Innovations, Technology and Sustainable Financing” held at the Sheraton Hotels in Lagos.

Having seen how paramount the healthcare is now, Sanwo-Olu decided there was a need to upgrade the facilities in the structure for healthcare in Lagos state particularly at the general hospitals and the primary healthcare.

“Currently, there is work going on to renovate at least four of the general hospitals, build a new psychiatric hospital in the state to regulate the psychiatric ward in LASUTH and to build new ultramodern children’s,” he noted.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, who represented the governor, said the he had institutionalised a mechanism for heavy replacement of doctors who exit the medical system after joining it.

He further commented on the current pandemic COVID19 affecting the world as Nigeria records its second case.

“Most people are aware of the threat of COVID19 and the first case is currently in Lagos at the Maryland Hospital which Dr. Idris made a lot of efforts to set up when Ebola struck in 2014”.

According to the governor, an incident command system was set up and he is the incident commander, adding that he takes news daily from the ministry and the commissioner on what is going on, especially on COVID19.

He reiterated: “We are committed to upgrading healthcare facilities in Lagos state and by extension.”

Speaking also, the Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, urged the public to be still and without Hysteria over the outbreak of COVID19 in the country. “Let there be no fear or panic. We should endeavour to spread the fact only”.

He made it clear that the COVID patients in Nigeria are asymptomatic. “Although we have a second case in Nigeria, that means we would have to test all those in contact with the index to ensure we are not leaving fire on the roof”.

However, he warned that Nigerians should maintain personal and respiratory hygiene, which are of essence. He called for religious hand washing practice with soap, running tap. “Use handsanitiser, too. Keep palms dry; wet palms carry more germs”.

The minister listed respiratory actions such as sneezing, coughing and yawning. “Cover your mouth with a handkerchief when you perform these actions. And desist from touching the face”.

He, therefore, warned against handshaking, hugging and travelling. “This is not the best of time to hug and shake. It is also not the best of time to travel to high risk countries like China, Italy and a few others.”

Admonishing still, Mamora strictly spoke against self-medication. “When you exhibit the symptoms, call the toll-free lines. Don’t mislead people with misinformation or disinformation.

This is a passing phase. It shall pass. But we have a duty to do”.