Covid 19: NYSC Suspends 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1, Orientation Course

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has suspended the ongoing orientation course for the 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 corps members.

According to a press release on Wednesday morning and signed by the Director, Press and Public Relation, Mr. Adenike Adeyemi, the management of the NYSC said: “Sequel to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the cancellation of the National Sports Festival, management of the National Youth Service Corps scheme wishes to announce the suspension of the ongoing Orientation course for the 2020 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 corps members.

“Therefore, the corps members shall be posted to commence their primary assignments forthwith, while they shall be invited back to the orientation camps when the situation improves, just like it happened a few years ago when the nation was confronted by the Ebola virus threat.

“Management wishes to state that no corps member or camp official has contracted the virus.”