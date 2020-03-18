Cause of Pakistani’s Death not Coronavirus, Says Niger

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State government on Wednesday said the Pakistani who died in Zungeru two days ago was not as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Pakistani, whose name was not disclosed, was said to have died of cardiac arrest.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ibrahim Makun Sidi, who briefed the press on the issue, the deceased, a truck driver, had never left Nigeria in more than 12 months so could not have contracted the disease.

Also, Sidi said the two people that died recently at the Minna General Hospital were as a result of diseases not related to coronavirus, insisting that the state has not recorded any case of the pandemic.

However, the commissioner disclosed that a coronavirus isolation centre has been established at the Minna General Hospital while isolation wards have also been set up in other health facilities across the state.

He also said that the state has started the production of hand sanitisers as a way of making it accessible to everyone and reduce the cost, pointing out that mass mobilisation of the people has also begun.

Though Sidi said the negative effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy is global, the state will however continue to watch as things unfold before taking any step.