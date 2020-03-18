AXA Mansard Promotes Cultural Integration

AXA Mansard, a member of AXA in partnership with Smithworks Limited, said it is committed to driving the sustenance of corporate performance through cultural integration.

The company, stated this at a recent forum it organised in Lagos.

The event which had the theme: “Leveraging Culture for Driving and Sustaining Growth,” witnessed a live session and workshop with a global culture expert – Dave Eaton.

It was targeted at providing insights into key cultural dimensions and how businesses can leverage renewed culture to attract and retain top talents.

Speaking at the forum, the Head of Learning and Development at AXA Mansard Insurance, Olumide Ekun, said the world was constantly changing and therefore the onus was on everyone to identify gaps between the culture and what was needed to achieve top performance across organisations.

In attendance were heads of public institutions, leaders of professional associations, human resources managers, project managers, small business owners as well as leaders of private institutions and nonprofit organisations.

Ekun said, “At AXA Mansard, we constantly challenge ourselves to ensure we identify key cultural dimensions that can be used to map our organisation whilst identifying strengths and tailwinds we can leverage to produce even greater results in our organisational health.”