Abductors of School Proprietor’s Daughters in Ibadan Demand N100m Ransom

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Two daughters of a former Director of Sports in the Old Western State and proprietor of Subuola Nursery and Primary School in Ibadan, Oyo State, late Chief Emiola Adesina, have been kidnapped.

THISDAY learnt that the abductors are demanding a ransom of N100million.

A close friend of the family, Prof. Tunji Olaopa, while confirming the abduction, said the two daughters, Mrs. Omobola Adepoju and Mrs. Abiola Olukotun, were kidnapped last Monday.

Olaopa, a former permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Communication, in a short message made available to journalists yesterday, said the kidnapped victims were abducted along the Ife-Ibadan expressway in Ibadan, adding that the kidnappers had contacted the family and demanded the sum of N1million from the family.

According to him, “This is authentic please. Mrs. Omobola Adepoju and Mrs. Abiola Olukotun are daughters of late Chief Emiola Adesina, old Director of Sports, Western State of Nigeria and former proprietor of Subuola Nursery/Primary School in Ibadan, whose funeral was held a week ago.

“Omobola came in from Atlanta, United States, and was with her sister in her farm on Ife road in Ibadan where they were both kidnapped yesterday (Monday). The kidnappers have called the family to demand a N100million.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident, stating that the police are at the scene in order to rescue the kidnapped victims.

He disclosed that the combined security agencies, consisting of police, anti-kidnap team and SARS, are in the bush searching for the kidnapped victims.

“Yes. I am aware. The police are at the scene to rescue the victims. The police, anti-kidnap unit, SARS, all of them are already at the scene searching for the victims.

“They are there to ensure that the kidnapped victims are rescued. I can assure you of that,” he said.