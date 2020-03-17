XL Security Bags ISO 9001 Certification

XL Security and Protection Services Limited has secured the ISO 9001 certification for Quality Management Systems.

The company is a wholly owned indigenous company incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission, certified by TRACE International and registered by the Nigerian Security & Civil Defence Corps to perform multiple security functions across the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT

The country representative for the International Standard Organisation, Mr Olumide Ajibawo, who presented the certificate at the XL Africa Group Limited Headquarters in Lagos, said the milestone was achieved after undergoing a thorough 2-stage audit process successfully and being able to demonstrate conformance to the requirements of ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The Managing Director of XL Security & Protection Services Limited (XL S&P), Mr Sylvester Williams, affirmed that with the certification, the company’s modus operandi would experience immediate improvement across board.

A statement from the company further quoted him to have noted that with the impact of the certification, the organisation was positioned for a new and greatly improved era of service delivery with the expected increase in market share.

He solicited the continued support of the board, management and staff to improve the service delivery to internal and external customers and greater reward in profitability and dividends to shareholders, while sustaining management’s operating standards which the certification represents.

In his remarks, the Executive Chairman of XL Africa Group Limited, Mr Charles Nwodo Jnr, commended the management of XL Security & Protection Services Limited as well as other officers of the group for the hard work, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence which has been rewarded through the ISO 9001 certification.

“The ISO 9001 Quality Management System Standard Certification of XL S&P is a step in the Group’s well thought-out reorganisation plan, which aims to transition XL Africa Group and all her subsidiaries into Nigeria’s foremost diversified services Group,” he said.

While thanking the ISO representatives for their professionalism, Nwodo noted that the exercise would position the group for improved internal governance and organisation, sustainable profitability and vastly expanded market share in all the countries and sectors of the group’s operation.