Police Confirm Abduction of Three JAMB Candidates in Kaduna

Some bandits have abducted four persons, including three JAMB candidates who sat for the Saturday’s Unified Tertiary Joint Matriculations Examination in Kaduna State.

The police in Kaduna yesterday confirmed the incident.

The police said the four were kidnapped at Ungwan Yako Village, Birni Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The fourth person was said to be a minor, a one and half-year-old boy.

The driver of the vehicle that conveyed the JAMB candidates was also killed according to the police.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalinge, gave the names of the JAMB candidates to be Yusuf Sani, Ummi Sani, and Umairah Mustapha.

It was gathered that the candidates were returning to Birnin Gwari after their examination on Saturday in Kaduna when they were abducted by the gunmen.

The State Police Command confirmed the abduction of the JAMB candidate but remained silent on the killing of the driver.

When contacted, the police spokesman said, “Yes, there was an attack on Saturday on Birnin-Gwari Road.

“Three of the kidnapped victims are candidates who came to Kaduna to write the UTME. They were on their way back when the incident happened.”