Olam Celebrates Women

As a part of activities to mark this year’s International Women Day, Olam, one of the leading players in the Nigerian agricultural value chain, recently celebrated its female employees as well as female students of the Lagos State Progressive Junior Secondary School, Surulere, Lagos State.

The Managing Director, Crown Flour Mills Ltd, a subsidiary of Olam, Mr. Anurag Shukla, described the female employees of the company as a very important part of the workforce whose contributions have been monumental. The company, whose products include ‘Supreme Lite Flour’, is an equal opportunities employer.

Shukla, expressed excitement that a lot of women occupy senior leadership positions in the company. He further pledged that the organisation would continue to promote gender equality, adding that Olam would continue to make the environment more conducive for female employees.

Addressing the students of the Lagos State Progressive Junior Secondary School, Surulere, the Category Head, Marketing, Crown Flour Mill Ltd, Mrs. Bola Adeniji, said women are now emerging as leaders in various spheres of life, adding that traditional barriers for girls are being challenged and girls are now gaining access to greater opportunities.

Also speaking at the event, a Girl Coach and educator, Mrs. Juliet Keshinro, took the audience through the journey of advocacy for equality of girls. Inspiring the girls to believe that they can ascend to whatever heights they desire to attain; she reiterated the need for them to have a resolve to overcome all limitations and challenges in their way. Keshinro, further urged the girls to stay focused in school.