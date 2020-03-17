ADC Not Merging With PDP, Says Nwosu

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr. Ralph Nwosu, has dissociated himself from the decision of a faction of ADC to merge with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A ‘merger’ talks between ADC and PDP held last week during the South-west stakeholders forum of PDP, which took place at the Oyo State Government House, Ibadan. At the meeting were some stalwarts of ADC that included the former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Also in attendance were the Deputy National Chairman, South, Yemi Akinwonmi; South-west Chairman, Mr. Eddy Oyefeso; Chief Bode George; a member of PDP Board of Trustees, Mr. Soboyede Okanlawon; former Minister of Defence, Erelu Olushola Obada; former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Buknor-Akerele; Dr. Doyin Okupe; Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Diran Odeyemi; Dr. Ladipo Adebutu, Mr. Eitayo Jegede, Mr. Adedeji Doherty; Chief Clement Faborode and Mr. Kunmi Mustapha among others.

The major highlight of the meeting was an agreement to hold a unification rally in Ibadan where Oyinlola and other members of the ADC would be formally presented to the PDP elders and the official collapse of the ADC’s political structure into the PDP.

However, Nwosu has denied any knowledge of the alleged merger. “I am not aware of the purported meeting where a decision was taken to collapse the ADC structure into the PDP. To the best of my knowledge, the ADC, which I am the chairman, is intact. We are not merging with PDP or any other political party in the country.

“The ADC has always been the most authentic political party with clear ideas. The ADC brand is very strong,” he said.

Also, a statement that was issued by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of Lagos ADC, Mr. Olayiwola Abisoye, affirmed that the party has not merged with the PDP or any other political party in Nigeria.

Abisoye urged all members and stakeholders of the ADC to disregard any publication that the party has merged or collapsed into PDP. “The ADC as a party is not merging or collapsing into PDP or any other party. We remain the only credible alternative political party in Nigeria. We are on a mission to rescue Nigeria from 16 years of PDP fiasco and eight years of APC disaster. Everyone is allowed freedom of association but ADC remains firm,” he said.