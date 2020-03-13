Strategic Management National Conference Holds in July

Maduabuchi Ubani

Plans have been concluded for the Rivers State Chapter of the Institute of Strategic Management (ISMN) to host her 2020 annual national conference/ general meeting.

This year’s event which is slated to hold from 29th to 31st July, 2020, is anticipated to accommodate more than 2,000 delegates across the globe.

In a statement at the formal inauguration of the Local Organising Committee ( LOC), the Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter, Davies Okarevu, disclosed that the annual national conferences has always been a platform for critical analysis and deep intellectual discussions that seek holistic and practical solutions to issues of National importance.

Okaveru, further noted that ISMN remains the premier institute promoting the strategic management profession in Nigeria

and Rivers State chapter is its most successful, vibrant and highly performing chapter.

“In more than ten years of the Chapter’s existence, it has hosted high profile events attracting large audiences and dignitaries across all spheres of our society.

“From our records, we have

consistently provided a platform for the Institute to showcase its intellectual and professional capabilities and shape the policy thrust of both the government and the organised private

sector,” he stated.

While delivering a message from the Governing Council, the first Vice National President of the institute, Mr. Alex Enebeli, recognised the Rivers State Chapter of as its beautiful bride who is not given to half

measures in its commitment to the strategic management profession and the growth of the institute.

With Port Harcourt being his home chapter, he charged the LOC to leave no stone unturned in delivering a world class conference.

He further pledged his undivided support and urged them to replicate once again the

professional excellence in project delivery for which the chapter was known for.

The LOC chairperson, Mrs. Lyna Okara, in her remarks, stated that Port Harcourt would witness a business boom as a result of the conference.

She further noted that the conference would also offer governments at all levels and stakeholders in the

region the platform to change the narrative on the region’s image.

“There has been too much negative

publicity about Port Harcourt, and that has to change.

“When people come in and see how welcoming residents here are to visitors, then visitors will appreciate that there are opportunities to explore further and businesses will continue to build

because the state is safe for them to invest,” she stated.

The inauguration ceremony had representatives from both the

National Secretariat and the Institute’s Governing Council which was presided over by Enebeli, who represented both the Institute’s Registrar, Mr. Obitunde Obiyemi, and the National President, Dr. Emman Oyeka.