Second Patient Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Now Negative, Says FG

By Martins Ifijeh

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has announced that the second patient who tested positive to Coronavirus last week has returned negative as the virus is no longer in his system.

Ehanire, who spoke during a press briefing in Abuja Friday, said the viral load in his body was now insignificant, and that he will soon be discharged.

The patient was the project manager of Lafarge Africa in Abeokuta who had contact with the Italian index case on February 26.

He said: “The Italian is responding to treatment and the virus is going down by the day in his system, but it is yet to clear out totally.”

Ehanire also called on Nigerians to get vaccinated for yellow fever at designated centres.

Details later …..