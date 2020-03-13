Police Parade 15 Suspected Criminals in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Police Command thursday paraded 15 suspected criminals for alleged offences ranging from armed robbery, piracy, cultism, child theft to possession of human body parts.

The suspects were paraded at the state command headquarters in Akure by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, who was represented by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo.

The commissioner, who said the police also recovered arms, ammunition, vehicles and phones from the suspects, added that the suspects have confessed to the crimes and would be prosecuted soon.

Giving details of the arrested suspects, Adie said a 50-year-old man, Idris Sule Shaye, was arrested for unlawful possession of fresh human head and hands.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on February 27, 2020, in Owani via Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state, adding that Shaye was arrested following the report made by his landlord.

According to Adie, “On February 27, 2020, one Ahmed Odere aka Teacher, who has a farm land at Shinabole camp in Owani via Idoani returned home and discovered that there was a bad smell emanating from the house he lives with three other tenants.

“When anybody could not explain where the odour was coming from, he told his landlord, Abu Abedo about is. The landlord later followed teacher to their house to unravel the mystery.

“Every other tenant, except Shaye, who was not present, searched everywhere. Abu Abedo then ordered the tenant to fetch for Shaye. They got him from his hiding place and brought him to the house.”

According to him, when the suspect (Shaye) was asked to bring out his belongings in order to unravel where the smell was coming from, he brought out a sack containing a burnt flesh human head and two hands.

The commissioner said when he was interrogated, he alleged that it was one Alhasan Ishaku whose son came to inform him that his father needed human parts and that they had seen one human body at Isua.

He disclosed that it was then that the suspect followed the boy, who is now at large, to cut the head and hands of their victim.

Speaking on the robbery suspects, Adie said four armed robbers invaded the house of Mr. and Mrs. Orogun Adebayo at in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state on December 21, 2019 and shot Mr. Adebayo.

He said the suspects also robbed the family of their valuables, including N25,000, mobile phones of different brands and unspecified amount of money from his car.

According to the commissioner, other arrested suspects are Lucky Ofanyi, Daniel Okhio, Godwin Friday and Femi Adesanya.

He said all the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.