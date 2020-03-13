PDP Demands Investigation of ‘Attack’ on Buhari in Kebbi

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Friday called for an immediate investigation into the reported security breach and suspected “attack” on President Muhammadu Buhari, by yet to the named individual, while on an official assignment in Kebbi state.

The presidency has however denied that there was an attack on the president explaining that a young man who was so excited to see his president so close made an attempt to get close to him. .

The PDP, while condemning the security breach, noted that the investigation was necessary given public apprehension over conflicting reports in various sections of the media on the frightening development.

The party in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan stressed that the office and person of the President embodies the identity and sovereignty of the nation, adding that the safety of the President and his family members is therefore paramount and must not be compromised under any excuse.

The PDP described the incident as a national security issue and urged the Presidency to go beyond mere dismissal of the breach and give further information regarding the identity of the said individual, how he succeeded in beating the security around the President as well as his whereabouts since the incident.

The PDP said that it was however worried that the security lapses around the President, leading to the breach, further shows the poor handling of security issues by the Presidency, which also shows in the ineffective management of overall national security under the current administration.

The party, while urging Nigerians to continue to be vigilant, especially at this trying time, stressed that inasmuch as the citizens may be hurting over the hardship occasioned by the misrule of the present administration, resorting to acts of violence against the leaders does not offer the needed solution.

The PDP however urged Mr. President’s handlers to be more alert, professional and organized to forestall such security breaches in the future.