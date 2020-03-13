NIWA Boss Muoghalu Receives Award of Excellence in Public Service

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) Chief George Muoghalu was recently recognised by the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award following his vital contribution to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Speaking during the award presentation in Abuja, the founder Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award Mr Joshua Uwabor, said Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is a platform created in 2014 to celebrate and recognise the outstanding contributions of organisations and individuals in public service supporting SMEs and also improve the economy of the country.

According to him, Chief George Muoghalu has been able to reshape NIWA within a short time because he has a bigger dream for the authority.

“Chief George Muoghalu has also been in public space for a very long time and we have also seen his passion for growing people, the economy and the agency. So we are here today to recognise his outstanding contributions.”

The NIWA Managing Director, who was recognised with the Award for Excellence in Public Service while receiving the award in Abuja, said “I rarely accept awards because the process of award has been bastardised to the extent that everybody want to give award. But when I made enquiries, asked about the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award and I was very impressed.

“On behalf of my colleagues at NIWA, I want to thank you for the recognition; I see recognition like this as form of encouragement. There is nothing gratifying as people from outside seeing that you are doing well.

According to Muoghalu “I am barely four months as NIWA, Managing Director and I believe that I was sent here for a purpose which part of it is to improve on the achievements of NIWA by joining hands firmly with the people I met on ground.”

Further, he said, this is an agency with about 15 general managers manning different areas. “I believe that what I am is the captain of the team. So I am receiving this award on behalf of the team that I am working with at NIWA. Mr President has placed confidence on me as a person by the appointment and confidence in NIWA as an institution; it is now our responsibility to work very hard to justify this confidence.”

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), and African Entrepreneurs Foundation.

Endorsed by SMEDAN since the inception of the award in 2014, Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award has maintained the vision, increased the pace and consistently grow the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award to become the number one platform in Nigeria that celebrate entrepreneurs and organisations for their vital and significant contributions to the growth of the Nigeria economy with over 5000 persons in attendance so far and over eighty individuals and organisations receiving the award.

Some of those who have received this prestigious award includes: Aiteo Group, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chief Cosmos Maduka, MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Ecobank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Fidelity Bank Plc, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Keystone Bank, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo amongst many others.