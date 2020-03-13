Mofe Boyo Draws International Attention

Urban-classic singer and songwriter, Mofe Boyo, has drawn the attention of Europe and Portuguese music Artist and Repertoire (A&R), Arthur Brandao, who flew into town to be at Mofe’s EP listening session recently.

Brandao who came in with some top label executive confessed he was a fan of Simi but got interested in Mofe Boyo when he heard one of her songs, ‘Boogie Down’, and would have sworn he was listening to Simi. He said this was the reason he reached out and insisted on making the trip to Nigeria and listen to Mofe in person.

According to Brandao, Mofe’s hits are infectious and will be great for the global music market. “Simi’s voice is like chocolate while Mofe’s voice is like adding cream to chocolate, I think I like chocolate and cream better”.

Mofe who just dropped a chart-buster titled, ‘Gbotemi’ which in Yoruba means – hear me out, admitted it wasn’t the first time she would hear such comparison between her and Simi but stated they were different artists.

“I look at the mirror but I can’t seem to see the similarity but I get that a lot when people come up to me and say you look and sound a lot like Simi. Somebody even said you and your sister have a great voice whereas I am the only singer in my family but I understood where they were going with it so I just said thank you.”

Mofe’s current song was produced by Gabiz, The song has been getting massive streaming and downloads online. Aside from the foreign guests at the EP listening party, the CEO of Bestfood Restaurant, Ikong Ijebe Cyril who hosted the listening session was present among other music buffs.