India Suspends Tourist Visas over Coronavirus

The Indian Government has announced the suspension of all tourist visas into the country as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The move comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday declared the outbreak a pandemic, with countries worldwide already scrambling to contain the spread of the disease.

A statement issued by the India Ministry of Health on Twitter thursday said: “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, United Nations-international organisations, employment, project visas, are suspended till April 15, 2020.

“Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO module for extension/conversion of their visa or grant of any consular service if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI),” it stated.

The statement also said all incoming travellers would be quarantined for 14 days before being integrated into the country.

Coronavirus cases have doubled to 73 in India.