IG Seeks Support of States to Halt Cultism

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, thursday called on the state governments to join the fight to eradicate cultism in the nation’s tertiary institutions and the general youth population.

This is coming as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command called on communities in the nation’s capital to rise to the occasion by supporting the police in the fight against crime and criminality by making their communities inaccessible to criminals.

Speaking at the national launch of the Police Campaign against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), Adamu called on state governments to join the police in combating the menace of cultism.

He said the campaign was part of “an initiative aimed at saving the youths from the scourge of cultism, having realised the correlation between cultism and violent crimes involving our youth population”.

“We encourage the states to partner us,” by demonstrating the resolve to fight the menace.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Commissioner, Mr. Bala Ciroma, has called on communities in the territory to support the police in the fight against criminality in Abuja.

The FCT Police boss said the residents should demonstrate their support by making their communities inaccessible to criminals.

“All communities must rise to the occasion and unanimously team up against criminals by exposing their activities to the police.

“If we must enjoy a crime free society, members of the public must deliberately make their respective communities inaccessible to criminals by exposing them”, he said.