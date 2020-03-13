FG to Fix 43 Internal Roads in Tertiary Institutions

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The federal government will fix no fewer than 43 internal roads in some tertiary institutions across the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fasola, stated this in Offa, Kwara State, yesterday at the inauguration of the rehabilitated 2.23 kilometre road within the Federal Polytechnic Offa.

Fashola, however, added that “to date, 18 out of the 43 interventions have been completed, and today, we are inaugurating this one in the Federal Polytechnic Offa as a critical contribution to support for education.”

Represented by the Kwara State Federal Controller of Works and Housing, Wasiu Atitebi, the minister said with the interventions “we are expressing a renewed enthusiasm with regards to attending classes because some bad roads have been rehabilitated.

“And the point must be made that although this is a civil works project, it is an investment in education. It is un-debatable that quality education will be impacted by the quality of infrastructure and learning environment, and those who doubt this should simply listen to some of the feedback from students in the schools where this type of intervention has taken place.

“During the construction, 41 people were employed in the process, contributing to job creation initiatives of the government, and it is hoped that the school will ensure that this asset is used properly.”

The minister added that “the gap in infrastructure needs is steadily being bridged by a gradual process of repairs, renewal and construction on major highways, which has also touched the higher institutions.”

Earlier, Rector of the polytechnic, Dr. Lateef Olatunji, hailed the government for the intervention, as her sought more of such interventions.