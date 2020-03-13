South-south APC Leaders Seek Appointment of Giadom as Acting National Chairman

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The South-south leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the party to respect the present zoning arrangement by appointing the Acting National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, as the Acting Chairman of the party.

The APC South-south leaders disclosed this in a communique after the meeting held at Edo house, Edo State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja on Thurusday March 12, 2020 and read by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The meeting was attended by leaders from the six states of the zone, comprising 7 Ministers, 7 members of the National Assembly, members of the zonal executive committee of the party and members of the State Executive Committee of the party. The ministers in attendance were the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, his counterpart in the Labour Ministry, Festus Keyamo, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State,Power, Goody Jedy Agba. The APC South-south leaders also declared support for National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled to hold on Tuesday March 17, 2020 to resolve the crisis rocking the party. The APC South-south leaders at the meeting however adopted the following resolutions: “That we insist that the party should respect the present zoning arrangement by retaining the Chairmanship of our great party in the South South zone, even in acting capacity.

“We also resolved that the most senior party officer from the zone being the Acting National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom, should be confirmed Acting Chairman for the time being.”

It urged all party members from the zone to fully embrace the emergency NEC meeting, saying boycotting the meeting would be counter productive.