Tambuwal Urges NYSC Members to Be Patriotic, Security Conscious

By Onuminya Innocent

The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to be patriotic and security conscious during their one year compulsory national service.

Tambuwal stated this at Wamakko NYSC permanent orientation camp on Thursday at the swearing-in of Batch A stream 1, 2020 corps members posted to the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Dr Buhari Bello Kware, enjoined the corps members to be patient and receptive to all instructions that would launch them into the unique process of patriotic service to the nation.

He further disclosed that just like any other indigene of the state their security is guaranteed.

Tambuwal advised them to take the skill acquisitions programme during the orientation course seriously in order to be well equipped for self employment after service.

“On our part as a government, we will leverage to give maximum support to the scheme,” he said.

On her part, the Chairperson of NYSC Governing Board in the state and acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth, Sports and Development, Hajia Luba Usman, thanked the governor for his continuous support for the scheme.

She enjoined the corps members to reciprocate the gesture by putting in all their best in rendering service to the people of the state.

She intimated the newly sworn in corps members that Sokoto is one of the states that is regular in the payment of allowance to corps members.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Philip Enatonme Enaberue, welcomed the corps members to the state, stressing that Sokoto is the most peaceful state in the country.

According to him, “Camp life has not been designed to make you comfortable and enjoyable, rather it is regimented and deliberately designed to introduce you to the ideas of national service.”

He implored the corps members to understand the people of the state and their culture and enjoined them to brace up for the challenges ahead.

“There are rules and regulations guiding your stay on camp. I enjoin you to observe them,” he added.

The coordinator stated that as part of efforts of being alert to the coronavirus epidemic, 13 medical personnel from the Sokoto Specialist Hospital are on ground for surveillance, ranging from medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and Laboratory scientists.

The Chief Judge of Sokoto State, Justice Muhammad Sa’idu Sifawa, represented by Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa, administered the oath on the 1,840 corps members comprising 893 males and 947 females.