Scores Injured as Armed Thugs Invade Lagos Suburb, Loot Shops

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Scores of people, including truck drivers, sustained varying degrees of injuries after some heavily-armed thugs invaded Vinager and Abule-Ado areas in Satellite Town in Lagos yesterday.

The thugs also looted many shops while trucks were torched.

As expected, the crisis crippled business activities and even led to the temporary closure of banks and other business interest.

According to eyewitness reports, trouble started when the armed thugs said to have been recruited from Benin Republic by a suspected gang with base at Oguntade village in Old Ojo road, Satellite town, invaded shops and residential areas demanding money forcefully from people.

They disclosed that the thugs, who were heavily armed with sophisticated weapons, were shooting sporadically into the air to scare people.

It was gathered that they succeeded in breaking into homes and carting away valuables after which they subjected their victims to thorough beatings.

They further alleged that some people who tried to resist them were shot while others were seriously injured.

Aside looting shops, the thugs, who were masked and had set bonfires with used tyres on the road, also attacked and damaged the vehicles of truck drivers who refused to be extorted.

It was however gathered that a team of policemen from Satellite Police Division were deployed to restore sanity.

Lagos State Police Spokesperson, DSP Bala Elkana said normalcy has been restored to the area.