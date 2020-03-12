Sanusi’s Dethronement: Our Efforts Didn’t Yield Results, Says Abdulsalami

A former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has revealed that the efforts to reconcile Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, did not yield the desired result.

In 2019, Abdulsalami was appointed as chairman of the reconciliation committee set up to intervene in the crisis between Sanusi and Ganduje.

Speaking in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) Hausa on the development, Abdulsalami said: “Well, I can say so in view of the latest development. In my view, all the committee’s efforts are wasted.”

He said after the committee submitted its report to the President Muhammadu Buhari, he “expressed willingness” to intervene.

Abdulsalami, according to TheCable added that he cannot say categorically if Buhari intervened, but that if the president did, “I’ll be surprised that we got to this point.”

“After conclusion of the assignment, we realised that there was amicable resolution to the crisis. Surprisingly, this is what happened at last,” Abdulsalami said.

“I can’t really say whether Buhari has a hand in the matter because I am currently not in Nigeria. But before I left the country, we submitted our report to him, and he expressed willingness to intervene in the matter in order to have amicable resolution, despite being a constitutional matter. I really don’t know if he had intervened.

“The way this is, I don’t know if he was involved or not. There are signs that he did because of this our report but I can’t be completely sure, but if he involved himself, I’ll be surprised that we got to this point. But then you know no matter what was said, no matter the advice given, it is what Allah had willed to happen and there’s no one who can change it.

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, had accused Buhari of ordering Sanusi’s dethronement.

The presidency, however, said the president had no hands in the matter. Buhari had earlier said he would not interfere in the crisis between the governor and the former monarch.