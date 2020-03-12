Sanusi Sues Kano Govt, AGF, IGP, DSS DG over Banishment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has dragged the Kano State government, and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before a Federal High Court in Abuja over his unlawful banishment to Awe town in Nasarawa State.

Sanusi in a fundamental human rights suit instituted in Abuja is praying the court to release him from detention and confinement to Awe town.

In the suit brought pursuant to section 34, 35, 40, 41 and 46 of the 1999 Constitution and Order 4 Rule 4 of the Federal High Court, the former emir wants the court to restore his right to human dignity, personal liberty, freedom of association and movement in Nigeria apart from Kano State.

Other respondents in the legal action are the Inspector General of Police and Director General, Department of State Service (DSS).

Details later…