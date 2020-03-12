House to Query Imo Security Chiefs over Okigwe Killings

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to question the Imo security chiefs over the gruesome killings in Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo state.

The House also directed its Committee on Police Affairs and National Security to investigate the killings. It further urged the security agencies to beef up security within Okigwe zone to avoid future occurrence.

These resolutions were sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance, titled, ‘Motion of Urgent National Importance on the Need to Increase Security Presence in Okigwe Zone to Forestall Occurrences of Unwarranted Killings of Innocent Constituents,’ that was sponsored by Hon. Princess Miriam Onuoha.

Onuoha said there was massive shooting at Okigwe metropolis by unknown gunmen where lives were lost and several injuries were recorded.

She noted that a meaningful development could not be possible in an environment that is characterised by insecurity and avoidable casualties and fatalities.

She said: “The security of lives and property is the responsibility of government and my constituency, Isiala Mbano/Onuimo/Okigwe Federal Constituency inclusive. I’m shocked that on this fateful day 4th March, 2020, my people were helpless and unprotected as hoodlums and criminals terrorised them for several hours leading to loss of lives and injuries.

“Remember, a motion of urgent National Importance was moved in this House on the 26th of January, 2020 over the killing of one Mr. Ndubuisi Emenike in my constituency sometimes back. It was observed that their target was the leader and members of the neighborhood vigilante group who have been collaborating with the Nigerian Police to stop robberies and crime within the area.” “Even though the criminals informed the leader of the vigilante about their coming and information was passed to security agencies, yet nothing was done to prevent these needless attacks. It simply shows that there was no security presence at the time of the attack that lasted for several hours without any response from security agencies.”

Onuoha opined that people might be constrained to resort to self-help, often termed as self-defense, if the feeling of insecurity was not adequately addressed.